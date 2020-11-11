FSDG Releases Walvis Bay

Namibia is probably one of the most beautiful places for VFR sightseeing in Africa. With Windhoek and Walvis Bay, we offer two great destinations for all Africa-bound pilots to explore this wonderful part of the continent. Watch for flamingoes, ship wrecks and more in this great new scenery!
Features
- Accurate rendition of Walvis Bay International Airport, Namibia (FYWB) with surroundings
- Realistic shadow and light rendition
- Volumetric lights
- Optimized for great performance and compatibility
- Compatible with other addons in the area
- Manual included
Also available for FSX/P3D