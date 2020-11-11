FSDG Releases Walvis Bay

Namibia is probably one of the most beautiful places for VFR sightseeing in Africa. With Windhoek and Walvis Bay, we offer two great destinations for all Africa-bound pilots to explore this wonderful part of the continent. Watch for flamingoes, ship wrecks and more in this great new scenery!

Features

Accurate rendition of Walvis Bay International Airport, Namibia (FYWB) with surroundings

Realistic shadow and light rendition

Volumetric lights

Optimized for great performance and compatibility

Compatible with other addons in the area

Manual included

Purchase Walvis Bay for MSFS 2020

Also available for FSX/P3D