Digital Design Offers Previews Of Salzburg MSFS

A few months back Digital Design announced they were working on Salzburg Airport (LOWS) and its adjacent city for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. Work is apparently progressing well, judging by a large series of preview images they have recently released for both the airport and the city.

Source

