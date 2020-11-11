Verticalsim To End Seedbox For VStates

I know this is a big announcement, but unfortunately I'm going to have to report the seedbox for VStates is going to be ended as the server costs are becoming too much and not enough donations are coming in to support it, especially with the introduction of Microsoft Flightsim.

Thus, Google Drive will be the current only option at the time. And the VStates Project comes to end.

I'd like to heavily extend a thank you to all who supported the project and donated to help make the project become what it has today!

Source

Verticalsim Announces Duluth Sky Harbor Airport For MSFS

Verticalsim Releases Duluth Sky Harbor Airport For X-Plane