Orbx Announces Nis Constantine the Great Airport for MSFS

Rasha Tucakov brings us his first project for Microsoft Flight Simulator with this charming rendition of the historic Balkans city of Nis. A complete airport and cityscape product, LYNI harnesses cutting-edge texturing techniques, complete PBR and much more. As Serbia's second-busiest airport, Nis is a mixed-use airfield, home to both airline and military traffic.

Known for his attention to unusual details of all sizes, Rasha has recreated a stunning array of unique content both within and outside the airfield perimeter. From a swathe of Soviet-era static aircraft, to dozens of expertly hand-crafted POIs across the city, Nis has been a true labor of love for Rasha, and we are delighted to showcase the first previews of thisA project.

