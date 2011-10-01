MSFS 1.10.11.0 Update #6 Now Available
Published on 11-10-2020
Navigation
- Navblue data has been updated
- Navigation data date is now dynamically set in the avionics
ATC
- ATC window should now list the entire name of approaches
- ATC should respond to requests for changing an approach into an airport
- User should now have the option to request an IFR clearance in the air even if they have a flight plan entered / loaded in their GPS
- ATC should now respond to requests for changing runways while near / on approach to an airport
Planes
- The Fly-by-wire bank oscillation has been fixed for the Airbus A320neo
- The overpowered engine of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner has been reduced
- Fixed broken plane instruments when switching to Metrics via the options menu
- Fixed cockpit interactions that were either getting mixed up or not working on 3rd party airplanes
- All liveries should now be accessible in game and properly loaded
Weather
- Lightning should no longer be triggered in clear skies
Input
- The sensitivity curve methodology has been adapted for the different inputs
Misc.
- New temporal anti-aliasing (TAA), along with new sharpen filter using AMD FidelityFX CAS
