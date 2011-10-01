  • MSFS 1.10.11.0 Update #6 Now Available

    MSFS 1.10.11.0 Update #6 Now Available

    Navigation

    • Navblue data has been updated
    • Navigation data date is now dynamically set in the avionics

    ATC

    • ATC window should now list the entire name of approaches
    • ATC should respond to requests for changing an approach into an airport
    • User should now have the option to request an IFR clearance in the air even if they have a flight plan entered / loaded in their GPS
    • ATC should now respond to requests for changing runways while near / on approach to an airport

    Planes

    • The Fly-by-wire bank oscillation has been fixed for the Airbus A320neo
    • The overpowered engine of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner has been reduced
    • Fixed broken plane instruments when switching to Metrics via the options menu
    • Fixed cockpit interactions that were either getting mixed up or not working on 3rd party airplanes
    • All liveries should now be accessible in game and properly loaded

    Weather

    • Lightning should no longer be triggered in clear skies

    Input

    • The sensitivity curve methodology has been adapted for the different inputs

    Misc.

    • New temporal anti-aliasing (TAA), along with new sharpen filter using AMD FidelityFX CAS

