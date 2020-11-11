  • Review: Captain Sim Boeing 767 II for Prepar3D

    Review: Captain Sim Boeing 767 II for P3D V4 & V5

    By Alex Dickinson

    Captain Sim Boeing 767 II for Prepar3D

    Intro

    Hello everyone, welcome back to another one of my reviews. Today we are going to be looking at the Captain Sim 767 Version 2 for P3D V4 and V5. I was very keen to review this model as I am a big 767 fan. In fact, one of the very first add-ons I got for FSX was the CLS 767, so I was extremely keen to experience a 767 within Prepar3D.

    In service since 1982, the 767 has been one of the most versatile airliners every created, with over 1,100 built in several different variants. Today, the 767 has been replaced by the more modern 787 for most airlines, but the airframe is still being built as a freighter and has proved to be a big hit for cargo carriers such as Prime Air, UPS and DHL.

    Exterior

    Captain Sim has crafted a truly authentic and accurate representation of the Boeing 767. There is a huge amount of detail throughout the model, especially on the exterior. An example of this is the thousands of holes which make up the nacelle anti-ice system. Also included are the remarkable 4K or 2K (adjustable) textures, which together with PBR, provides (on certain liveries), a stunning metallic look. It is for this reason that chrome liveries such as American Airlines have never looked so good within a flight simulator (I have yet to experience the new Microsoft Flight Simulator).

    Interior

    Moving inside, and users will notice a cockpit not too dissimilar from the Boeing 757. This is because the Boeing 767 is the big brother to the 757, and as such they have a lot in common, one of them being the same cockpit design. However, the 767 does have some small differences such as fuel dumping and cargo heat options. I am glad that all of these differences have been included and the cockpit is accurate to that of the early Boeing 767s. There was also good functionality throughout as all the systems seemed to work as expected. Unfortunately though, the passenger section of the 767 was only accessible via the locked spot view, unlike their earlier models which allowed you to do a complete walk-through. Captain Sim...if you're reading this...perhaps you could add this feature in a future update?

