Skyline Simulations Previews Upcoming Dash 8 for X-Plane 11

Welcome to our Dash 8 developing page of Skyline!

Our progress is smooth with artistic modeling and painting of the aircraft. Bellow, we are happy to show some of our 3D renderings! Stay tuned for more pictures and more news!

The De Havilland Canada DHC-8, commonly known as the Dash 8, is a series of turboprop-powered regional airliners, introduced by de Havilland Canada in 1984. DHC was later bought by Boeing in 1988, then by Bombardier in 1992; then by Longview Aviation Capital in 2019, reviving the de Havilland Canada brand.

