    LatinVFR Updates Barcelona Scenery For MSFS

    LVFR Barcelona for MSFS updated to 1.0.1.

    Very grateful for the awesome response we have received with the release of Barcelona for MSFS. It has been an amazing release thus far we couldn't have expected it. As a thank you we have made better one of the most iconic landmarks in Barcelona, the "Sagrada familia". We have made it better in this update

    New in version 1.0.1:

    1. Improved hand made "Sagrada familia"
    2. Terminal 1 texture corrections
    3. Some ground textures corrections

    In order to download the update, on the contrail app, either click on 'downloads' page or open the product page of LEBL on the app. Thanks all!

