Pilots flying IFR use instrument approaches to arrive at their destination airports accurately and safely, and pilots flying VFR can use them as well. The GPS devices in MSFS 2020 make following instrument approach procedures easy because routes, fixes, and distances are plainly displayed on the GPS moving map.
Use GPS to Follow Published Instrument Approaches!
- Select, load, and activate published instrument approaches
- Choose transition points
- See your approaches in the GPS screen
- Follow your approaches by GPS
- Use autopilot to guide through the approaches
- Recognize transition points, initial fixes, and intermediate fixes.
- And much more
Enjoy the Advantages of GPS Navigation
- Your GPS shows the selected approach path and data.
- You can access detailed information about your approach.
- You can allow GPS and autopilot to follow approaches accurately.
- Or you can maneuver through the approaches yourself.
- You can change approaches if necessary.
- And many more skills.
Learn From an Instructional Video
- Scripted and edited narration
- Separate screens for each step
- Animated highlights for key concepts
- Succinct explanations for everything
- Crystal clear audio quality
Focus and Limits
- Focuses on published instrument approaches.
- Explains Garmin 530 in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
- For home flight simulation
- Does not cover basic GPS navigation.
- Does not explain everything about IFR.
- Not for real-world aviation.
Purchase TopSkills - GPS for Instrument Approaches in MSFS
See other TopSkills books and videos