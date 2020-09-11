TopSkills - GPS for Instrument Approaches in MSFS

Pilots flying IFR use instrument approaches to arrive at their destination airports accurately and safely, and pilots flying VFR can use them as well. The GPS devices in MSFS 2020 make following instrument approach procedures easy because routes, fixes, and distances are plainly displayed on the GPS moving map.

Use GPS to Follow Published Instrument Approaches!

Select, load, and activate published instrument approaches

Choose transition points

See your approaches in the GPS screen

Follow your approaches by GPS

Use autopilot to guide through the approaches

Recognize transition points, initial fixes, and intermediate fixes.

And much more

Enjoy the Advantages of GPS Navigation

Your GPS shows the selected approach path and data.

You can access detailed information about your approach.

You can allow GPS and autopilot to follow approaches accurately.

Or you can maneuver through the approaches yourself.

You can change approaches if necessary.

And many more skills.

Learn From an Instructional Video

Scripted and edited narration

Separate screens for each step

Animated highlights for key concepts

Succinct explanations for everything

Crystal clear audio quality

Focus and Limits

Focuses on published instrument approaches.

Explains Garmin 530 in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

For home flight simulation

Does not cover basic GPS navigation.

Does not explain everything about IFR.

Not for real-world aviation.

