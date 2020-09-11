  • Taburet - New Scenery For MSFS: Dallas And Tampa

    Nels_Anderson
    A fairly simple scenery that offers an enhancement for the city of Dallas. It is very light on frame rates and includes all the major buildings as 3D object, populating the city, and offering night flight as they are illuminated. This package also include a blended photorealistic coverage for the city to enhance discolored ground textures.

    An enhancement for the city of Tampa. It is very light on frame rates and includes all the major buildings as 3D objects, populating the city, and offering night flight as they are illuminated. Package includes adjusted photogrammetry along shorelines along with a fix for bridges to display correctly.

