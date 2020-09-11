  • Wing42 Bleriot XI For MSFS 2020 Nears Release

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-09-2020 11:32 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    Wing42 Bleriot XI For MSFS 2020 Nears Release

    Sorry for my absence, but we've been terribly busy getting our first add-ons for MSFS ready. And booooooooooy are we close to it!

    The Lockheed Vega

    We ran into some technical difficulties with the Lockheed Vega that take a bit longer to resolve. That's why the Vega will be the second aircraft released for MSFS.

    The Bleriot XI

    In the meantime, we'll be bringing another iconic, but even older aircraft to the sim! The Bleriot XI was a French aircraft that first flew in 1909. It was a milestone in aviation technology and the first aircraft to successfully conduct a flight across the English Channel, the first aircraft to fly a loop-the-loop and the first to cross the Alps.

    I first started this project together with Alexander Metzger around 12 years ago for FSX, but was never able to finish it. For the new MSFS, I overhauled EVERYTHING - there's a new 3D model, of course new textures and a second completely new variant of the aircraft, with a rotary Gnome Omega engine.

    The flight model is being done by veteran aerodynamics engineer Pamela Brooker and I can't overstate what an excellent job she's been doing for this project!

    What is so much fun about this aircraft is that it is extremely light (~270 kg fully loaded) and under-powered - especially when you're flying with the 25 HP Anzani two-stroke engine! Your stall speed is at around 35 knots and your cruise speed is at around 42 knots. This gives you a margin of error of only 7 knots - so you need to constantly stay on top of your aircraft and react to every little wind gust that easily pushes your aircraft around. It makes the Bleriot XI a very interesting flying experience - you will learn to appreciate the elements even more and you will be left in admiration for the courageous pilots that flew those early aircraft-contraptions!

    The Bleriot XI will be out soon, so stay tuned for release!

    Source
    Wing42 Shows Float Version Of Lockheed Vega
    Wing42 Bringing Two Vintage Planes To MSFS

