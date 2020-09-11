  • Wings Over Flanders Fields Previews Improved Scenery

    Wings Over Flanders Fields Previews Improved Scenery

    Mark "Polovski" Rogers over at Wings Over Flanders Fields has previewed some of the new vegetation effects for their WW1 combat flight simulator:

    Work in Progress: WOFF scenery. The example here new more realistic grass and new blending with water and other fields, new trees layout etc.

    WWI brought the dawn of combat aviation - have you ever wondered what life was like for a World War One Airman flying those early dawn of flight dangerous aircraft over the front lines? Would you like to experience the fear, the excitement and the desperate fight for survival on your PC? Look no further: Wings Over Flanders Fields - the most immersive WWI flight simulator.

    Wings Over Flanders Field Dev Update

