  • Emerald Scenery Updates Kaghau Airport

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-08-2020 10:52 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Emerald Scenery Updates Kaghau Airport

    Changelog v1.13

    • Added support for P3D v5
    • Added specular and bump maps to building textures
    • Added reflections to building windows
    • Optimizations to building models, removing hidden polygons
    • Fixed an issue where P3D v3 native AFCAD was being used in P3D v4 (P3D v4 users only)
    • Fixed floating huts on Laena Island

    Emerald Scenery Updates Kaghau Airport

    Kaghau Airport is an island airport located in the Choiseul Province of the Solomon Islands. The airport has a single 2,428 x 148 ft (740 x 45 m) runway that is of a grass and sand surface mix. Kaghau airport is sometimes referred to as Kagau Airport or Kagau Island Airport. The airport sees light traffic and even has scheduled air service.

    We have developed this airport with performance and compatibility in mind. This airport is 100% compatible with the popular FTX Global series of terrain sceneries as well as countless other add-ons. In order to give you the best performance possible, we have designed this scenery so that the level of custom objects displayed can be changed by simply adjusting your Scenery Complexity slider in the simulator. This eliminates the need to restart your simulator, like you would need to if this was changed externally.

    Emerald Scenery Updates Kaghau Airport

    Features

    • 60cm/px photoreal imagery
    • 38m/px Terrain Mesh
    • Custom HD textures for all buildings, tropical plants, and ground vegetation
    • Runway grass at "Extremely Dense" settings
    • Ambient Ocean Sounds
    • Designed for maximum compatibility between default and 3rd party terrain add-ons
    • Custom autogen levels can be changed using your simulator's Scenery Complexity slider

    Emerald Scenery Updates Kaghau Airport

    Purchase Emerald Scenery Design - Kaghau Airport for FSX/P3D

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsimstudios fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    engineertom

    FSX landing practice program

    Thread Starter: engineertom

    In my original FSX setup I had a program that allowed you to position your aircraft some distance from the runway and you could practice landings as...

    Last Post By: Th1racer Today, 12:01 PM Go to last post
    Doodle74

    Best laptop for MSFS 2020?

    Thread Starter: Doodle74

    Hey All I'm still on FSX with an old laptop, but need to replace the laptop so I'm waiting for that before buying MSFS 2020. It has to be a laptop...

    Last Post By: shb7 Today, 11:22 AM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Newer Game Version Required To Update

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    In the Content Manager, I have several software packages that have this on them.... What does it mean to us???? are we waiting for another core...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 11:21 AM Go to last post
    pcohen

    Fsx startup please?

    Thread Starter: pcohen

    Hi everybody Have decided to Run FSX again as it is still my Favourite Flight sim. Not getting along with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020....

    Last Post By: pcohen Today, 10:14 AM Go to last post