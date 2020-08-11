Rolling Cumulus Software Announces New MSFS 2020 Adventures

As December approaches also does unique adventures, flights, scenery and missions from Rolling Cumulus Software. You probably already flew to dangerous volcanoes with our "Devil's Dungeons", now you will fly to extreme bush airfields not seen yet in MSFS 2020.

"By The Southern Cross" will take bush pilots to the mountains, jungles and meteor craters of down under in South America. Ten rough tough airfields will await your bush plane as you fly high and low in unknown skies! Ready by November 15th.

See other Rolling Cumulus add-ons

Rolling Cumulus - Devil's Cauldrons - Episode 1 for MSFS