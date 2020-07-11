  • FS2Crew Updates Pushback Express For MSFS To v1.4

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-07-2020 02:21 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    FS2Crew - Pushback Express for MSFS

    Version 1.4 Released! Includes automated and manual "GROUND SERVICE" vehicles control in MSFS!

    Changelog Version 1.3

    • Hotkey for toggling pushback fixed
    • Minimum distance value for "DISTANCE" pushbacks lowered to 20 meters. If desired, this value can be lowered even further in the PUSHBACK_EXPRESS_DATA.XML file located in Appdata - Roaming - FS2Crew Pushback Express: 20

    About Pushback Express

    Meet the first – and last – pushback system you’ll ever need for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator! Now with voice control. Simple and elegant with no need for complex manuals, Pushback Express meets all your pushback requirements – present and future!

    From a wide choice of international voice sets to the ability to self-drive the tug so you can perform a custom route, Pushback Express does it all!

    So say good-bye to the clunky default pushback system in Flight Simulator and say hello to a new level of realism! Say hello to Pushback Express!

    Source
    Purchase FS2Crew - Pushback Express

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsimstudios fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pilotposer

    MyTraffic 2006 for FS9

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    Hello, I'd like to try the free program MyTraffic 2006 for FS9, but I have read it is a nightmare to uninstall. Is there a way to install this...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 02:33 PM Go to last post
    Stanley777

    LFBD-KSEA challenge

    Thread Starter: Stanley777

    Hi everyone, I decided to try the LFBD-KSEA challenge. I set things up using the Airbus A320neo and high-altitude airways. FS2020 set up a...

    Last Post By: Stanley777 Today, 02:19 PM Go to last post
    Stanley777

    Oscillation issue

    Thread Starter: Stanley777

    Hi everyone, I am currently on a long flight from LFBD to KSEA (I am trying to complete one of the FS2020 challenges), and I am flying in my...

    Last Post By: Paxx Today, 02:10 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Ratty's Ramblings - Trim and Trimming

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21523-Ratty-s-Ramblings-Trim-and-Trimming

    Last Post By: quint60 Today, 12:49 PM Go to last post