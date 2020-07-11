  • Flybywire Simulations Announces A380 For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-07-2020 11:34 AM  Number of Views: 53  
    1 Comment

    Flybywire Simulations Announces A380 For MSFS

    We are proud to announce we will be developing a freeware A380 for MSFS, built from scratch.

    It is currently in the early stages of modeling, but its development will not affect progress on the A32NX whatsoever.

    We will be answering questions about this in our next episode of In The Hangar. We hope to have some more exciting updates in the far future!

    If you are a skilled modeler or have worked on A380 in real life and wish to help out, please feel free to reach out to the mod team.

    Source
    FlyByWire A32NX v0.4.0 Released

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    1 Comment
    1. pugilist2's Avatar
      pugilist2 - Today, 12:16 PM
      Great news! Looking forward to it.

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsimstudios fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Ratty's Ramblings - Trim and Trimming

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21523-Ratty-s-Ramblings-Trim-and-Trimming

    Last Post By: quint60 Today, 12:49 PM Go to last post
    38TM

    Will trees always be green?

    Thread Starter: 38TM

    Will there be any season changes with months.. Seems crazy to have it be November and it looks like July.

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 12:19 PM Go to last post
    Stanley777

    Oscillation issue

    Thread Starter: Stanley777

    Hi everyone, I am currently on a long flight from LFBD to KSEA (I am trying to complete one of the FS2020 challenges), and I am flying in my...

    Last Post By: Elvensmith Today, 12:07 PM Go to last post
    torontocyyz

    Problem with start-up

    Thread Starter: torontocyyz

    I regularly use FS9 with no problems until recently. After using it as normal one evening, the very next day after trying to start it there was a...

    Last Post By: ussmidway Today, 11:52 AM Go to last post