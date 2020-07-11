Flybywire Simulations Announces A380 For MSFS

We are proud to announce we will be developing a freeware A380 for MSFS, built from scratch.

It is currently in the early stages of modeling, but its development will not affect progress on the A32NX whatsoever.

We will be answering questions about this in our next episode of In The Hangar. We hope to have some more exciting updates in the far future!

If you are a skilled modeler or have worked on A380 in real life and wish to help out, please feel free to reach out to the mod team.

