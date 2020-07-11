IVAO Updates Altitude Pilot Client Version 1.10.1b

After the huge launch of our integrated voice module last September, this version also comes with a surprise. Are you still in love with FS2004? We’ve got you covered. We are very proud to inform you that our Pilot Client: Altitude is now fully compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004!
Bugs Solved
- Fix device listing for Linux
- Fix VHF effects not amplified correctly
- Fix XPL crash when spawning CSL
- Improved stability for TS2 channel tuning
- Add logic to tune into closest ATC for multiple visible ATCs with same frequency
- FS2004 bug fix tuning COM2 will tune COM1
- Allow ATC with callsign EXA to be displayed in ATC List
- Fix Pilot UI online time calculation during DST transition
- [FSX/P3D/FS2020] Optimize SimConnect data refresh rate
- [XPL] Attempt to fix CTD during CSL spawning
New Features
- Altitude is now available for FS2004
- Add color to XPL message window text
- XPL message alert pop up feature
- FSX/P3D/XPL add menu to enable / disable sim text message
- Add MTL Visibility Range setting in IVAO_Pilot_Client.conf. Valid value is between 5 and 50
