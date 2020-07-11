IVAO Updates Altitude Pilot Client Version 1.10.1b

After the huge launch of our integrated voice module last September, this version also comes with a surprise. Are you still in love with FS2004? We’ve got you covered. We are very proud to inform you that our Pilot Client: Altitude is now fully compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004!

Bugs Solved

Fix device listing for Linux

Fix VHF effects not amplified correctly

Fix XPL crash when spawning CSL

Improved stability for TS2 channel tuning

Add logic to tune into closest ATC for multiple visible ATCs with same frequency

FS2004 bug fix tuning COM2 will tune COM1

Allow ATC with callsign EXA to be displayed in ATC List

Fix Pilot UI online time calculation during DST transition

[FSX/P3D/FS2020] Optimize SimConnect data refresh rate

[XPL] Attempt to fix CTD during CSL spawning

New Features

Altitude is now available for FS2004

Add color to XPL message window text

XPL message alert pop up feature

FSX/P3D/XPL add menu to enable / disable sim text message

Add MTL Visibility Range setting in IVAO_Pilot_Client.conf. Valid value is between 5 and 50

Source

IVAO Announces WebEye 3.0

IVAO Announces Release Date Of New Voice Module

IVAO Announces New Pilot Client for MSFS