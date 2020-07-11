  • IVAO Updates Altitude Pilot Client Version 1.10.1b

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-07-2020 11:20 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    After the huge launch of our integrated voice module last September, this version also comes with a surprise. Are you still in love with FS2004? We’ve got you covered. We are very proud to inform you that our Pilot Client: Altitude is now fully compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004!

    Bugs Solved

    • Fix device listing for Linux
    • Fix VHF effects not amplified correctly
    • Fix XPL crash when spawning CSL
    • Improved stability for TS2 channel tuning
    • Add logic to tune into closest ATC for multiple visible ATCs with same frequency
    • FS2004 bug fix tuning COM2 will tune COM1
    • Allow ATC with callsign EXA to be displayed in ATC List
    • Fix Pilot UI online time calculation during DST transition
    • [FSX/P3D/FS2020] Optimize SimConnect data refresh rate
    • [XPL] Attempt to fix CTD during CSL spawning

    New Features

    • Altitude is now available for FS2004
    • Add color to XPL message window text
    • XPL message alert pop up feature
    • FSX/P3D/XPL add menu to enable / disable sim text message
    • Add MTL Visibility Range setting in IVAO_Pilot_Client.conf. Valid value is between 5 and 50

    Source
