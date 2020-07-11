NL2000 v5.04 Now Available

In early October, we already announced it, and as of today, NL2000 v5.04 is available for everyone. There is a completely new photo-surface based on photos from 2019. Besides better colors, there is also more detail in the photos.

This release also contains a large number of airports. These have been adapted to fit the new photo scenery better. From Ameland, Hilversum, Central Zealand, and Texel, there are photorealistic grass fields available for Prepar3D v5 packages. For Eelde Airport, a special Covid-19 package has been made with KLM aircraft parked on the taxiway. Furthermore, several adjustments have been made in the fields to make them more up to date and better connected to Prepar3D.

In some packages, Prepar3D v5 still has some height issues and also with the runways. We are still working on that and expect to be able to solve it in the upcoming releases.

The NL2000 team wishes everyone a lot of flying fun with NL2000 v5.04.

See our download page for all new packages.

