  • Volanta Development Update #1: DCS World And More

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-07-2020 10:49 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Orbx: Introducing Volanta

    Wow, what an exciting few weeks since we announced Volanta. Our team is thankful to all of you who signed up. We'll be in touch very soon with steps to gain access to the invite-only beta.

    The feedback we've been receiving from everyone has been great. With this, we’ve been able to implement some of the most requested features and shape our roadmap for the future.

    We're starting with small numbers of invites to ensure everything is stable, then we’ll invite more people in batches. We're excited to give you all access!

    Our team has been working hard (and expanding!) since the announcement. Here are some new features we've added:

    • Support for two of the simulators most requested by our community: DCS World and Aerofly FS 2
    • Many of you asked for more control over the aircraft in your account. We added the ability to add images to your aircraft, and have them viewable on the map. We’ll be adding more features here in the coming weeks.
    • Volanta offers many possibilities for visualising your data. When clicking on airports, you can now see how many flights you’ve done there, as well as statistics from all Volanta users.

    • Importing data into Volanta was a very common request. We've improved the importing UI, and will be ensuring it’s extra robust at launch.

    About Volanta

    Volanta is an easy to use smart flight tracker that integrates all your flight data across all major sims. Volanta gives you one more reason to fly.

    Take flight with our easy-to-use interface, which takes all the paperwork out of setting up a flight in your simulator - leaving you more time to enjoy your flight. For those of us who like to complete detailed planning, we support that too.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. X-Plane,
    4. HN,
    5. Prepar3D,
    6. 2020,
    7. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsimstudios fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Ratty's Ramblings - Trim and Trimming

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21523-Ratty-s-Ramblings-Trim-and-Trimming

    Last Post By: quint60 Today, 11:34 AM Go to last post
    Stanley777

    Oscillation issue

    Thread Starter: Stanley777

    Hi everyone, I am currently on a long flight from LFBD to KSEA (I am trying to complete one of the FS2020 challenges), and I am flying in my...

    Last Post By: shb7 Today, 11:30 AM Go to last post
    casey jones

    Dear God Help Me

    Thread Starter: casey jones

    I do not like complaining to the people who work hard so I can fly everywhere but this time I'm at a loss as to why Mr Mike Pearson creates the AI...

    Last Post By: douga66 Today, 11:27 AM Go to last post
    indiantrollboss

    FSX steam immune to 4gb OOM error?

    Thread Starter: indiantrollboss

    Hi all, Recently with an increase in addons I'm more frequently running into the famous OOM error from exceeding 4gb. I have the boxed version...

    Last Post By: godhelp Today, 11:17 AM Go to last post