Volanta Development Update #1: DCS World And More

Wow, what an exciting few weeks since we announced Volanta. Our team is thankful to all of you who signed up. We'll be in touch very soon with steps to gain access to the invite-only beta.

The feedback we've been receiving from everyone has been great. With this, we’ve been able to implement some of the most requested features and shape our roadmap for the future.

We're starting with small numbers of invites to ensure everything is stable, then we’ll invite more people in batches. We're excited to give you all access!

Our team has been working hard (and expanding!) since the announcement. Here are some new features we've added:

Support for two of the simulators most requested by our community: DCS World and Aerofly FS 2

Many of you asked for more control over the aircraft in your account. We added the ability to add images to your aircraft, and have them viewable on the map. We’ll be adding more features here in the coming weeks.

Volanta offers many possibilities for visualising your data. When clicking on airports, you can now see how many flights you’ve done there, as well as statistics from all Volanta users.

Importing data into Volanta was a very common request. We've improved the importing UI, and will be ensuring it’s extra robust at launch.

About Volanta

Volanta is an easy to use smart flight tracker that integrates all your flight data across all major sims. Volanta gives you one more reason to fly.

Take flight with our easy-to-use interface, which takes all the paperwork out of setting up a flight in your simulator - leaving you more time to enjoy your flight. For those of us who like to complete detailed planning, we support that too.

