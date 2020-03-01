  • FlightGear 2020.3 Released

    Nels_Anderson
    FlightGear 2020.3 Released

    After two years of work, the new stable release of the free open-source flight simulator FlightGear is finally here: 2020.3! It replaces 2018.3 as our supported, stable version. There's many updated aircraft, visual enhancements and a new default airport/region: Keflavyk (BIKF) in Iceland.

    As always there's also internal improvements to the flight models and other simulation systems, bug-fixes, and performance improvements.

    We're going to take a proper tour around Iceland in another post, and detail some of the improved feature and aircraft over the next few months. The full change-log is available here. But we'd like to quickly share some highlights below.

    Welcome to Iceland

    Iceland is the world's newest country, if you're speaking geographically: a land of ice and fire. FlightGear models several volcanoes with multiple levels of activity: Eyjafjallajökull which disrupted aviation in 2010, Surtsey, and the brooding, powerful, Katla.

    Keflavík International Airport (BIKF) is the featured airport for the release: due to its remote location in the north Atlantic, the long runways have been used by all kinds of aircraft over the years; especially as stop-over for early transatlantic services, but also patrolling military aircraft and transports.

