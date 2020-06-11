Aerosoft - Airport Cologne/Bonn for MSFS

Visit Germany's seventh busiest airport! Nestled between the cities of Cologne and Bonn next to the Rhine river the airport named after West-Germany's first Chancellor Konrad Adenauer doesn't only offer a short hop to Central European airports but it's also a major gateway for Cargo operations in and out of Europe.
Featuring two parallel runways (14L/32R & 14R/32L) and one crosswind runway (06/24) with the longest being 3,815 meters (12,516 feet) it allows any type of flight operations, from a Holiday Charter to the Mediterranean to a red-eye cargo flight halfway around the globe.
Cologne Bonn Airport is one of Germany's few airports operating 24-hours a day. It served close to 12 million passengers in 2016 (an 15% increase from previous year) to almost 150 destinations and more than 786.000 tons of air cargo – this airport truly never sleeps.
Features
- Features a highly accurate recreation of Cologne Bonn Airport (EDDK, CGN).
- Highly detailed models of airport terminals, hangars, buildings and other airport facilities.
- Accurate taxiway, apron and stands layout.
- Custom aerial image covering the airport bounds and close vicinity.
- Accurate terrain and runway profile.
- Interior Terminal models included.
- Photorealistic building and ground textures.
- Custom animated jetway models.
- Highly detailed ground service equipment and other clutter objects.
- Up to date runway, taxiway and stand layouts.
- Custom taxiway signage.
- Custom windsock model.
- Custom taxiway and runway guard lighting effects.
- Realistic night time dynamic lighting.