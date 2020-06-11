Aerosoft - Airport Cologne/Bonn for MSFS

Visit Germany's seventh busiest airport! Nestled between the cities of Cologne and Bonn next to the Rhine river the airport named after West-Germany's first Chancellor Konrad Adenauer doesn't only offer a short hop to Central European airports but it's also a major gateway for Cargo operations in and out of Europe.

Featuring two parallel runways (14L/32R & 14R/32L) and one crosswind runway (06/24) with the longest being 3,815 meters (12,516 feet) it allows any type of flight operations, from a Holiday Charter to the Mediterranean to a red-eye cargo flight halfway around the globe.

Cologne Bonn Airport is one of Germany's few airports operating 24-hours a day. It served close to 12 million passengers in 2016 (an 15% increase from previous year) to almost 150 destinations and more than 786.000 tons of air cargo – this airport truly never sleeps.

Features

Features a highly accurate recreation of Cologne Bonn Airport (EDDK, CGN).

Highly detailed models of airport terminals, hangars, buildings and other airport facilities.

Accurate taxiway, apron and stands layout.

Custom aerial image covering the airport bounds and close vicinity.

Accurate terrain and runway profile.

Interior Terminal models included.

Photorealistic building and ground textures.

Custom animated jetway models.

Highly detailed ground service equipment and other clutter objects.

Up to date runway, taxiway and stand layouts.

Custom taxiway signage.

Custom windsock model.

Custom taxiway and runway guard lighting effects.

Realistic night time dynamic lighting.

