Orbx Releases KSJC San Jose For MSFS 2020

Located in the heart of the city of San Jose, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport is the perfect airport for regional and long-haul hops to and from the center of Silicon Valley. San Jose International Airport is the second largest airport in the San Francisco Bay Area, providing unique opportunities to fly to long-haul destinations such as Tokyo, Beijing and London. Alternatively, take flight in a large number of domestic routes across the country to classic Orbx destinations like Eagle County, Santa Barbara and Burbank.

Stunning dynamic lighting brings the airport to life during the late nights and advanced PBR materials make the main terminal buildings look life-like from all perspectives giving you the ultimate experience at San Jose International Airport.

Whether you’re looking for a new destination to fly short regional hops or an alternative for long-haul flying to the San Francisco area, San Jose International Airport will give you the choice and flexibility you’re looking for in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Features

Complete ultra-HD rendition of San Jose International Airport

Detailed PBR textures as standard

Exquisite modelling work for the entire airport

Nestled in default photogrammetry area

Enhanced groundpoly with weathering effects

Custom PBR GSE and static aircraft

POIs surrounding the airport

