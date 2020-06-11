  • Orbx Releases KSJC San Jose For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-06-2020 01:33 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Orbx Releases KSJC San Jose For MSFS 2020

    Located in the heart of the city of San Jose, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport is the perfect airport for regional and long-haul hops to and from the center of Silicon Valley. San Jose International Airport is the second largest airport in the San Francisco Bay Area, providing unique opportunities to fly to long-haul destinations such as Tokyo, Beijing and London. Alternatively, take flight in a large number of domestic routes across the country to classic Orbx destinations like Eagle County, Santa Barbara and Burbank.

    Stunning dynamic lighting brings the airport to life during the late nights and advanced PBR materials make the main terminal buildings look life-like from all perspectives giving you the ultimate experience at San Jose International Airport.

    Whether you’re looking for a new destination to fly short regional hops or an alternative for long-haul flying to the San Francisco area, San Jose International Airport will give you the choice and flexibility you’re looking for in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Features

    • Complete ultra-HD rendition of San Jose International Airport
    • Detailed PBR textures as standard
    • Exquisite modelling work for the entire airport
    • Nestled in default photogrammetry area
    • Enhanced groundpoly with weathering effects
    • Custom PBR GSE and static aircraft
    • POIs surrounding the airport

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: ksjc, orbx, san jose

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsimstudios fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim training trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    alan4728

    flight sim 2020

    Thread Starter: alan4728

    After many many weeks of trying the MSFS2020 its become a headache every time i try it. It should have been put on the market this way, we all had...

    Last Post By: natman1965 Today, 01:57 PM Go to last post
    g7rta

    FlightSimulator.exe has stopped working error

    Thread Starter: g7rta

    Hi all, unlike many of you, I’ve had a few good months enjoying MSFS without many issues, both with the Alpha & the Premium Deluxe version. I have...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 01:55 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Problems with Panels

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    On my default A321 panel none of my standby instruments work. Also, I've tried adding panels to the Camsim A350. Even though I follow the...

    Last Post By: miatamariner Today, 01:52 PM Go to last post
    darrenvox

    first thing that comes to your mind

    Thread Starter: darrenvox

    when i attach this image? af scrub just relesed a copy of fsx cess140 for p3d as well! diving around TNCE in fsx demo

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 01:38 PM Go to last post