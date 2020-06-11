  • FS2Crew Updates Pushback Express For MSFS To v1.3

    FS2Crew - Pushback Express for MSFS

    Changelog Version 1.3

    • Hotkey for toggling pushback fixed
    • Minimum distance value for "DISTANCE" pushbacks lowered to 20 meters. If desired, this value can be lowered even further in the PUSHBACK_EXPRESS_DATA.XML file located in Appdata - Roaming - FS2Crew Pushback Express: 20

    But V1.3 is not the real exciting news...

    Yesterday we discovered something quite big that makes Pushback Express even better! Even I was surprised we could do this... Due to competitive reasons I can't say what it is, but you may find out this weekend. I've already coded it and it's working.

    About Pushback Express

    Meet the first – and last – pushback system you’ll ever need for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator! Now with voice control. Simple and elegant with no need for complex manuals, Pushback Express meets all your pushback requirements – present and future!

    From a wide choice of international voice sets to the ability to self-drive the tug so you can perform a custom route, Pushback Express does it all!

    So say good-bye to the clunky default pushback system in Flight Simulator and say hello to a new level of realism! Say hello to Pushback Express!

    Purchase FS2Crew - Pushback Express

