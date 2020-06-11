MSFS 2020 November 5th, 2020 Development Update

Over the past weeks, the COVID-19 situation has evolved, and France has been affected, rolling out a new lockdown of our country this November.

At Asobo Studio, we have worked hard to ensure the safety of our staff above all, while upgrading our equipment & infrastructure. Today a large part of our employees are working from home to stay with their families. At the studio everything is put together to ensure the highest level of personal safety. Naturally, our team is committed to providing our Sim community the best service and to achieving our goals. Be sure we will do what it takes to support everyone’s sim experience even if – we know you will understand – our priority is to preserve the health of our mates. Our thoughts are with all of you around the globe facing this pandemic and with the medical professionals, for whom we are sincerely grateful.

Stay safe, everyone and see you in flight!

Development Roadmap

SDK Update

DevMode:

Node-based Visual Effects System continues to be improved with more and more useful features, allowing setting-up great effects in the sim. We are now focusing on improving the system’s performance.

We started designing a way to easily create new assets from within the Project Editor, starting from given available asset templates. We should essentially focus on types: new Mission, new Airport & new Aircraft.

Improvements, new options, and small features keep on being added here and there in tools.

To list just one of them: a new auto-hide feature is now available for the DevMode bar.

As a background task the DevMode team is always working on improving the overall stability of the DevMode, especially giving special focus to the Project Editor, the Scenery Editor, and the Aircraft Editor.

The community’s feedback continues to be very helpful to identify and fix bugs, making the tools better.

WebAssembly:

Mouse events are now correctly forwarded when multiple WASM gauges are used in one single Virtual Cockpit.

Lowered memory consumption during WASM module compilation.

Twitch Update

Last week we held our monthly Dev Q&A which you can check out now:

