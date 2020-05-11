Prealsoft - GMMN Casablanca Airport for MSFS

Mohammed V International Airport is an international airport serving Casablanca and its province. Casablanca is considered to be the economic capital of Morocco with its historic landmarks, headquarters, and commercial spaces.

Discover Morocco and Africa with one of the biggest airports in Africa. You can fly inbound or outbound this airport from a lot of various destinations in Europa/Africa/Middle East and even North America.

Welcome to Morocco and enjoy your flights!

Features

Highly detailed rendition of Casablanca Mohammed V Airport GMMN

Native customized ground

High resolution textures PBR

Autogen (houses and trees)

Customized 3D buildings

Optimized for best frame rates

Animated customized jetways

Misc. objects, vehicles

Windows reflections

Dynamic lights

Purchase Prealsoft - GMMN Casablanca Airport for MSFS