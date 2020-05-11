  • Prealsoft - GMMN Casablanca Airport for MSFS

    Prealsoft - GMMN Casablanca Airport for MSFS

    Mohammed V International Airport is an international airport serving Casablanca and its province. Casablanca is considered to be the economic capital of Morocco with its historic landmarks, headquarters, and commercial spaces.

    Discover Morocco and Africa with one of the biggest airports in Africa. You can fly inbound or outbound this airport from a lot of various destinations in Europa/Africa/Middle East and even North America.

    Welcome to Morocco and enjoy your flights!

    Features

    • Highly detailed rendition of Casablanca Mohammed V Airport GMMN
    • Native customized ground
    • High resolution textures PBR
    • Autogen (houses and trees)
    • Customized 3D buildings
    • Optimized for best frame rates
    • Animated customized jetways
    • Misc. objects, vehicles
    • Windows reflections
    • Dynamic lights

