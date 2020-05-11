  • VSKYLABS F-19 Stealth Fighter News

    VSKYLABS F-19 Stealth Fighter News

    Hi all! Attached is another screen shot of the evolving VSKYLABS F-19 Stealth Fighter Project (X-Plane 11 / Coming Soon). The project, which is an extensive remake for the VSL 2015 F-19 Project, will be in fact a FREE update to all former VSKYLABS F-19 buyers! More details will be released soon!

    Here is an interesting 'Look Back' article about the F-19 Stealth Fighter simulator which was released by Microprose back in the late 80's, early 90's. The article was written by Dominic Smith (FlightSim.Com) and covers the 80's software with a nostalgic overview. A recommended read for sure! Here is the link:

    FlightSim.Com - A Look Back at F19 Stealth Fighter by Microprose

    The VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22LS Foxbat LSA Project - Development update

    Back in May 22, 2019, VSKYLABS announced the development of the Aeroprakt A22LS Foxbat LSA for X-Plane 11. The project has been under development in the past year+ and has reached advanced development stages. It is scheduled for release within several weeks!

    Development notice: The development of the VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22LS Foxbat LSA Project for X-Plane 11 was approved by 'Aeroprakt'. However, it is an independent VSKYLABS project which is not affiliated and/or endorsed with/by 'Aeroprakt'.

    Here's a link to the main Aeroprakt web site:

    http://aeroprakt.kiev.ua/

    Stay tuned for more exciting news from VSKYLABS!

