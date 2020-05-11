  • IndiaFoxtEcho Plans for Long-EZ And MB-339 Updates

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-05-2020 10:16 AM  Number of Views: 96  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Plans for Long-EZ And MB-339 Updates

    So...where are the updates? And will the MB.339 be available in the Marketplace?

    Well, as promised we are indeed working on updates for both aircraft - but we want to make sure they are done right. Here is where we are:

    Long-EZ

    We now have a satisfactory flight model in place, but the autopilot function need more work. We hope the update will be ready in a week or so.

    MB-339

    The update will bring a number of small improvements and fixes...we expect it to be ready around mid-Novemeber. We have decided not to release version 1.00 to Microsoft due to their long lead times, so we will release directly version 1.10 for them to deploy.

    MSFS Bugs

    Aside, Microsoft has identified and has a plan to solve both the livery and switches bugs that plagued 1.10.7.1 and 1.10.8.1. As for the livery bug, there is a workaround for it (which is to assign a specific model entry for each livery in the aircraft.cfg) works...it is not optimal for memory usage, but it works.

    As for the switches bug (which is affecting a small number of switches on the 339) there is currently no workaround. Both are expected to be solved in the next simulator updates.

    As For The Updates...

    Some people asked how updates on external markets are deployed... the answer is "it depends". In the case of .zip files (that is SimMarket and FlightSim.Com Store), you will receive an email when the update is released. Then you will need to manually replace the package.

    As for Orbx, you will receive an email and then the product will be updated through Orbx Central. As usual we'll keep you posted with the progress.

    Source
    IndiaFoxtEcho Needs Help With Long-EZ and Su-31
    IndiaFoxtEcho MSFS 2020 Vision And Product Roadmap
    See IndiaFoxtEcho add-ons at the FlightSim.Com Store

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim training trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    leuen

    Considering FS9 to be dead?

    Thread Starter: leuen

    I just was really suprised to notice that this site has removed the search key "FS2004" for "New Files" in Files Library. Welcome to the MS2020...

    Last Post By: K5083 Today, 12:03 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: KerrSpectives - State Of The Sim

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21572-KerrSpectives-State-Of-The-Sim

    Last Post By: howlak Today, 12:01 PM Go to last post
    PaulW1882

    Best ways / tips for a trouble and stress free installation?

    Thread Starter: PaulW1882

    Hi Everyone More time on my hands now plus the launch of the incredible looking new MSFS means that after 15 years or so I'm able to, and have...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 11:33 AM Go to last post
    snadge

    FSX 2020 Sys Reqs help please

    Thread Starter: snadge

    Hi my dad used to play FSX original (using an old 4-core sandy bridge i5 @ 4.8Ghz / 4GB RAM / GTX460 and a 1TB HDD which maxed out the system but...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 11:30 AM Go to last post