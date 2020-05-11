IndiaFoxtEcho Plans for Long-EZ And MB-339 Updates

So...where are the updates? And will the MB.339 be available in the Marketplace?

Well, as promised we are indeed working on updates for both aircraft - but we want to make sure they are done right. Here is where we are:

Long-EZ

We now have a satisfactory flight model in place, but the autopilot function need more work. We hope the update will be ready in a week or so.

MB-339

The update will bring a number of small improvements and fixes...we expect it to be ready around mid-Novemeber. We have decided not to release version 1.00 to Microsoft due to their long lead times, so we will release directly version 1.10 for them to deploy.

MSFS Bugs

Aside, Microsoft has identified and has a plan to solve both the livery and switches bugs that plagued 1.10.7.1 and 1.10.8.1. As for the livery bug, there is a workaround for it (which is to assign a specific model entry for each livery in the aircraft.cfg) works...it is not optimal for memory usage, but it works.

As for the switches bug (which is affecting a small number of switches on the 339) there is currently no workaround. Both are expected to be solved in the next simulator updates.

As For The Updates...

Some people asked how updates on external markets are deployed... the answer is "it depends". In the case of .zip files (that is SimMarket and FlightSim.Com Store), you will receive an email when the update is released. Then you will need to manually replace the package.

As for Orbx, you will receive an email and then the product will be updated through Orbx Central. As usual we'll keep you posted with the progress.

Source

IndiaFoxtEcho Needs Help With Long-EZ and Su-31

IndiaFoxtEcho MSFS 2020 Vision And Product Roadmap

See IndiaFoxtEcho add-ons at the FlightSim.Com Store