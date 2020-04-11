  • Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-04-2020 06:55 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

    Discover the East Frisian North Sea islands now also in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Every single island included – from Norderney over Langeoog to Borkum – has been built with attention to detail. This gets especially clear with many striking landmarks and the color corrected Orthophoto for every airfield. There are many details for you to be explored on every single airfield.

    Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

    All airfields have been implemented based on over 5000 photographs and are thus very lifelike. Moreover, there is also the opportunity to approach helipads.

    Thanks to the additional HD ground layout and static aircraft that have been created individually for the region, there is nothing left to interfere with the realistic simulation flight experience.

    Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

    Features

    • Realistic replica of the East Frisian islands Borkum, Juist, Noderney, Baltrum, Langeoog, Spiekeroog, Kachelotplate, Memmert, Minsener Oog and Mellum
    • Color corrected Orthophoto coverage of all airfields
    • Manually tuned vegetation
    • Relevant landmarks, e.g. lighthouses, beacons, restaurants, harbor buildings, beach chairs etc.
    • Highly detailed realisation of all airfields, based on over 5.000 on-site photographs
      • Borkum EDWR
      • Juist EDWJ
      • Norderney EDWY
      • Baltrum EDWZ
      • Langeoog EDWL
      • Wangerooge EDWG
    • Custom HD ground layout with PBR materials
    • Static aircraft, individually created for the region
    • Performance optimized objects with high texture resolution
    • 3D characters
    • Additional helipads
      • Bundeswehr (German army) landing site Borkum (SAR)
      • Landing site Spiekeroog

    Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

    Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

    Purchase Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsimstudios fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim training trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ac103010

    Problems with Panels

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    On my default A321 panel none of my standby instruments work. Also, I've tried adding panels to the Camsim A350. Even though I follow the...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 08:36 PM Go to last post
    PaulW1882

    Best ways / tips for a trouble and stress free installation?

    Thread Starter: PaulW1882

    Hi Everyone More time on my hands now plus the launch of the incredible looking new MSFS means that after 15 years or so I'm able to, and have...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 08:13 PM Go to last post
    larglo

    Msfs

    Thread Starter: larglo

    Hi all, I'm new here, and this is my FIRST post. At first,,,I loved MS2020, the graphic were exceptional. Then it all went down hill from there,...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 06:48 PM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Painting an existing ground texture ?

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, I've just finished installing the small and very nice looking Greek island airfield Kastelorizo (LGKJ), made by Emmanuel Mwandosya and...

    Last Post By: Roger Wensley Today, 06:47 PM Go to last post