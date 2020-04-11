Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

Discover the East Frisian North Sea islands now also in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Every single island included – from Norderney over Langeoog to Borkum – has been built with attention to detail. This gets especially clear with many striking landmarks and the color corrected Orthophoto for every airfield. There are many details for you to be explored on every single airfield.

All airfields have been implemented based on over 5000 photographs and are thus very lifelike. Moreover, there is also the opportunity to approach helipads.

Thanks to the additional HD ground layout and static aircraft that have been created individually for the region, there is nothing left to interfere with the realistic simulation flight experience.

Features

Realistic replica of the East Frisian islands Borkum, Juist, Noderney, Baltrum, Langeoog, Spiekeroog, Kachelotplate, Memmert, Minsener Oog and Mellum

Color corrected Orthophoto coverage of all airfields

Manually tuned vegetation

Relevant landmarks, e.g. lighthouses, beacons, restaurants, harbor buildings, beach chairs etc.

Highly detailed realisation of all airfields, based on over 5.000 on-site photographs Borkum EDWR Juist EDWJ Norderney EDWY Baltrum EDWZ Langeoog EDWL Wangerooge EDWG

Custom HD ground layout with PBR materials

Static aircraft, individually created for the region

Performance optimized objects with high texture resolution

3D characters

Additional helipads Bundeswehr (German army) landing site Borkum (SAR) Landing site Spiekeroog



