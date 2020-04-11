  • SoFly Weather Preset Pro Updated To v1.10

    SoFly Releases Weather Preset Pro

    We are pleased to announce that Weather Preset Pro has been updated to version 1.10. This new version fixes a handful of bugs, adds a few new changes but most importantly, expands on the original 40 presets. Weather Preset Pro now includes 50 weather presets for users of Microsoft Flight Simulator and enables them to quickly and easily apply a huge variety of weather scenarios to test their skills or capture the perfect shot.

    The new presets include additional jetstream presets, additional visibility conditions, new storm formations and also wild fire conditions.

    Whilst we're excited by the new presets, we're also pleased to have found better ways to implement some of our ideas in the previous build and used new techniques to make them more visually appealing and realistic to fly through. We have toned down some of the harsh winds from some of the conditions and improved how your aircraft controls during those stormy approaches.

    Changelog V1.10

    • NEW – 10 New weather presets including Wildfires, Towering Clouds, and Shallow Fog
    • ADDED – New content to the manual to bring in-line with new presets
    • CHANGED – Installer now notifies when successfully installed into the simulator
    • CHANGED – Numerous changes to various weather presets to make them more realistic
    • FIX – Fixed various issues with uncontrollable aircraft in certain scenarios.

    About Weather Preset Pro

    SoFly is proud to release Weather Preset Pro for Microsoft Flight Simulator. A new tool designed to help simmers experience a variety of weather types in the simulator at the change of a button.

    SoFly - Weather Preset Pro

    About Weather Preset Pro

    Weather Preset Pro adds over 40 custom made presets that cover a wide range of weather types and scenarios. Many of the presets go beyond what can be achieved through the built-in system by adding even deeper snow layers, reduced visibility and increasing the amount of precipitation. This enables users to experience much more realistic storm scenarios, opens up the possibilities for sandstorms and also helps to reduce visibility for those CAT III approaches.

    SoFly - Weather Preset Pro

    Weather Preset Pro is perfect for those who are looking to recreate breathtaking weather conditions anywhere in the world. Have a blizzard sweep across humid destinations or a Tropical Storm take place in the heart of London. All of the changes can be made on-the-fly from within the simulator without the need for an additional application.

    Weather Preset Pro doesn’t change or alter live weather and is aimed at those looking to have different weather types in their sim from a range we’ve included. Many of the presets included are custom-made beyond what is possible using the in-built sliders meaning conditions such as Sandstorms, Hurricanes and Tropical Storms are even more daunting and realistic.

    SoFly - Weather Preset Pro

    Purchase SoFly - Weather Preset Pro - MSFS
    Also available: SoFly – A Guide to Flight Simulator – MSFS 2020

