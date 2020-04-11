  • Taburet - AXP Utah and Nevada for X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-04-2020 06:07 PM  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - AXP Utah and Nevada for X-Plane 11

    The second generation of autogen for X-Plane packages.

    The new generation goes much further into adding a more detailed coverage for buildings and woodlands into the scene. Utah and Nevada is a blend of multiple data to achieve a complete buildings and trees coverage for the states of Utah and Nevada. Not less than approximately 1.9 million buildings are injected into this autogen package to achieve 99% coverage positioning buildings on the right position.

    It can work on its own; any mesh; any photorealistic scenery; any airport addon; any cityscape scenery. AXP can be customised as for example texture editing. Coverage: States of Utah and Nevada.

    Purchase Taburet - AXP Utah and Nevada for X-Plane 11
    See other Taburet scenery for X-Plane

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020
    Tags: axp, nevada, taburet, utah

