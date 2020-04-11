Airworthy Designs presents Saint Martin and Grand Case scenery. Detailed rendition of BOTH Princess Juliana and L'esperance airports featuring:
- FPS optimized with aggressive LOD setups and efficient use of texture assets
- Custom ortho textures for the airport surroundings
- Maho beach brought to life with dynamic animations and custom lighting
- Custom mesh
- Detailed Interiors
- Multi-layered ground poly
- Over 5000 hand placed objects
- PBR workflow for all scenery assets
- Continued support with content updates
Thank you all for your continued support through all these years. Please stay tuned for new upcoming sceneries.
