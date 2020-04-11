Airworthy Designs Releases Saint Martin

Airworthy Designs presents Saint Martin and Grand Case scenery. Detailed rendition of BOTH Princess Juliana and L'esperance airports featuring:

FPS optimized with aggressive LOD setups and efficient use of texture assets

Custom ortho textures for the airport surroundings

Maho beach brought to life with dynamic animations and custom lighting

Custom mesh

Detailed Interiors

Multi-layered ground poly

Over 5000 hand placed objects

PBR workflow for all scenery assets

Continued support with content updates

Thank you all for your continued support through all these years. Please stay tuned for new upcoming sceneries.

Source

Airworthy Designs: Update On TNCM For MSFS 2020

Airworthy Designs Announces MSFS Plans