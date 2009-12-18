CloudSurf Asia Simulations Development Roadmap

For those who are interested or wondering what we are currently working, here is our roadmap / plans in the near future.

Note that in RPLL for MSFS, we've reworked the models from scratch to get best visuals for MSFS possible and all work is complete for 3D modelling. So RPLL will not take long after we finish WSSS. Same goes with WMKK.

As for X-Plane 11, Suvarnabhumi 3D modelling is also complete. Ready for texture work soon. As for the price range, you know the drill!

Development preview will soon follow. Thank you all for your continuous support and happy flying!

