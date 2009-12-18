Take Command! SR22 Series Update 1.1.0

We have released the version 1.1 update for the SR22 Series. All customers who have purchased the SR22 Series up till now have been sent an e-mail by X-Aviation with complete instructions on how to obtain your update. We have made this a very simple process! For those that purchase the SR22 Series from today forward, your purchased download will already be updated to version 1.1 for you.
The following is a list of additions/fixes included:
Improvements / New Features:
- G1000 Terrain Profile Indicator
- Visual Icing Effects
- Engine behavior improvements
- Visual enhancements throughout
- Pitch/Autopilot with flap handling improved
- Engine fluctuation and CHT behavior tuning
Bug Fixes:
- Better G1000 screen-space state tracker
- Decal adjustments
- AviTab show/hide ability
- FMOD sound-pack improvements
- Visor behavior
- LIT texture adjustments
- Some sub-systems were non-functional on certain MacOS versions
- Fixed failed random generator handling
- Pilot's cannula visibility
- Improved TKS behavior
...and many tweaks throughout!
As always, thanks for supporting TorqueSim and X-Aviation. We appreciate your feedback and support!
Source
TorqueSim Announces SR20 For X-Plane 11
TorqueSim Updates BN-2 Islander