Take Command! SR22 Series Update 1.1.0

We have released the version 1.1 update for the SR22 Series. All customers who have purchased the SR22 Series up till now have been sent an e-mail by X-Aviation with complete instructions on how to obtain your update. We have made this a very simple process! For those that purchase the SR22 Series from today forward, your purchased download will already be updated to version 1.1 for you.

The following is a list of additions/fixes included:

Improvements / New Features:

G1000 Terrain Profile Indicator

Visual Icing Effects

Engine behavior improvements

Visual enhancements throughout

Pitch/Autopilot with flap handling improved

Engine fluctuation and CHT behavior tuning

Bug Fixes:

Better G1000 screen-space state tracker

Decal adjustments

AviTab show/hide ability

FMOD sound-pack improvements

Visor behavior

LIT texture adjustments

Some sub-systems were non-functional on certain MacOS versions

Fixed failed random generator handling

Pilot's cannula visibility

Improved TKS behavior

...and many tweaks throughout!

As always, thanks for supporting TorqueSim and X-Aviation. We appreciate your feedback and support!

Source

TorqueSim Announces SR20 For X-Plane 11

TorqueSim Updates BN-2 Islander