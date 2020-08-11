  • Review: SmoothTrack

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-08-2020 12:52 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    Comments
    Pages: Review: SmoothTrack  Next

    SmoothTrack Review

    By Stuart McGregor

    SmoothTrack

    Introduction

    If you are looking for a head tracking tool to supplement your flying experience in X-Plane 11, then SmoothTrack by John Goering may just be the thing for you.

    SmoothTrack uses your mobile phone camera to track your head movements and requires no other hardware to get you up and running. So, if you are looking for a simple and easy to use head tracking system, read on.

    Purchase, Download, Documentation And Installation

    To use SmoothTrack you will need a mobile phone with a camera, in my case an iPhone X, the SmoothTrack app which you can download via the relevant online store, (both IOS and Android platforms supported), and the freeware OpenTrack software which is available via GitHub.

    SmoothTrack

    SmoothTrack will run within the native X-Plane environment with no further add ons, however in my tests I found the level of smoothness was increased when X-Camera was installed. As I mentioned, you don't need it, however if you have X-Camera, I believe you will find the app runs better and the end user experience is enhanced somewhat.

    The app itself costs US$9.99, and as mentioned the OpenTrack software is free.

    According to the information and instructions provided by the developer, the app is designed to run with any game or simulator that supports FreeTrack or TrackIR, however my tests here are purely with X-Plane 11.50.

    Installation of the system is relatively straight forward, and instructions are provided at the app store, and you can be up and running in a few minutes. In saying that, I did have a few teething problems at first, however I believe these were more to do with the limited instructions for X-Plane specifics and my own lack of understanding, rather than anything to do with the app itself. One thing I do want to stress though, was the willingness of John the developer to assist all my queries and questions. He was extremely helpful, supportive and quick to respond, even to the simplest and most basic of questions. Great support and clearly someone who believes in his product.

    SmoothTrack

    One basic mistake I made was that I did not click 'Enable TrackIR & TrackHat view tracking in 3D cockpit' in the Graphics menu in X-Plane at first, as this was not specifically mentioned in the installation instructions. Once I worked that out, all was well. In addition, when I had X-Camera installed this was no longer required and using the TrackIR function in X-Camera did the same thing. Make sure that you do not have both switched on though, as you will experience juddering of the screen.

    The developer has also created a short video on You Tube which is extremely helpful and worth watching before you start:

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HF,
    4. 2020
      Next
    Pages: Review: SmoothTrack  Next
    Tags: app, smoothtrack

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsimstudios fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    dogdish

    Issues with Community liveries with v1.10.8.0

    Thread Starter: dogdish

    1. The LiveryMegaPack liveries can be selected, but only show as the default MSFS livery in the Hanger. 2. Sometimes the aircraft is BLURRY while in...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 02:51 PM Go to last post
    Doodle74

    Best laptop for MSFS 2020?

    Thread Starter: Doodle74

    Hey All I'm still on FSX with an old laptop, but need to replace the laptop so I'm waiting for that before buying MSFS 2020. It has to be a laptop...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 02:41 PM Go to last post
    gullsrock

    Logbook landings not being recorded

    Thread Starter: gullsrock

    How do I ensure my landings are counted in my logbook. I seem to be making a few landings on the runway then taxi off the main route but the landings...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 02:33 PM Go to last post
    K5083

    Using Plan G with Multiple FS9 Installs

    Thread Starter: K5083

    Hi guys, I'm trying out the Plan-G flight planner for FS9 and I really like it. But I've hit a problem. Like many of you, I have multiple FS9...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 01:50 PM Go to last post