Review: SmoothTrack

SmoothTrack Review By Stuart McGregor

Introduction

If you are looking for a head tracking tool to supplement your flying experience in X-Plane 11, then SmoothTrack by John Goering may just be the thing for you.

SmoothTrack uses your mobile phone camera to track your head movements and requires no other hardware to get you up and running. So, if you are looking for a simple and easy to use head tracking system, read on.

Purchase, Download, Documentation And Installation

To use SmoothTrack you will need a mobile phone with a camera, in my case an iPhone X, the SmoothTrack app which you can download via the relevant online store, (both IOS and Android platforms supported), and the freeware OpenTrack software which is available via GitHub.

SmoothTrack will run within the native X-Plane environment with no further add ons, however in my tests I found the level of smoothness was increased when X-Camera was installed. As I mentioned, you don't need it, however if you have X-Camera, I believe you will find the app runs better and the end user experience is enhanced somewhat.

The app itself costs US$9.99, and as mentioned the OpenTrack software is free.

According to the information and instructions provided by the developer, the app is designed to run with any game or simulator that supports FreeTrack or TrackIR, however my tests here are purely with X-Plane 11.50.

Installation of the system is relatively straight forward, and instructions are provided at the app store, and you can be up and running in a few minutes. In saying that, I did have a few teething problems at first, however I believe these were more to do with the limited instructions for X-Plane specifics and my own lack of understanding, rather than anything to do with the app itself. One thing I do want to stress though, was the willingness of John the developer to assist all my queries and questions. He was extremely helpful, supportive and quick to respond, even to the simplest and most basic of questions. Great support and clearly someone who believes in his product.

One basic mistake I made was that I did not click 'Enable TrackIR & TrackHat view tracking in 3D cockpit' in the Graphics menu in X-Plane at first, as this was not specifically mentioned in the installation instructions. Once I worked that out, all was well. In addition, when I had X-Camera installed this was no longer required and using the TrackIR function in X-Camera did the same thing. Make sure that you do not have both switched on though, as you will experience juddering of the screen.

The developer has also created a short video on You Tube which is extremely helpful and worth watching before you start: