  • Verticalsim Announces Duluth Sky Harbor Airport For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-03-2020 02:54 PM  Number of Views: 24  
    1 Comment

    Verticalsim Announces Duluth Sky Harbor Airport For MSFS

    Now introducing KDYT Duluth Sky Harbor Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    Sky Harbor Airport was created for pilots and travelers with a passion for a simpler approach to flight. Our unique amphibious air base accommodates both land and sea plane traffic, and has the beautiful city of Duluth and the splendor of Lake Superior as backdrops to an experience that is unlike any other.

    Verticalsim Announces Duluth Sky Harbor Airport For MSFS

    Features

    • PBR lighting/taxiways
    • 2020 airport layout (with exception to the new cargo ramp as more imagery is waiting to be obtained)
    • Many different hand-crafted objects
    • Ground clutter
    • Many animations (cars, boats, etc.)
    • Proper airport data/logic (PAPI light positioning, AI taxipathing, etc.)
    • HD buildings
    • Custom mesh work
    • HDR night lighting

    Verticalsim Announces Duluth Sky Harbor Airport For MSFS

    Source
    Verticalsim Releases Duluth Sky Harbor Airport for X-Plane
    Verticalsim Announces Greensville-Spartanburg MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    1 Comment
    1. stabingerb's Avatar
      stabingerb - Today, 03:29 PM
      Finally! Thank you so much for attending to this lovely airport.

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet topskills torquesim training trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    BillD22

    Are We There Yet?

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    In this series we follow an FS2020 Frontier Airlines A320 on what may be one of the longest airport taxis in the world - the long trek from the...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 03:24 PM Go to last post
    jfitler

    MSFS Legacy

    Thread Starter: jfitler

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 03:07 PM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Painting an existing ground texture ?

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, I've just finished installing the small and very nice looking Greek island airfield Kastelorizo (LGKJ), made by Emmanuel Mwandosya and...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 02:56 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    KSAW Marquette, MI to KMIA Miami, FL

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Nice flight. PART 1

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 02:48 PM Go to last post