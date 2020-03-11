Verticalsim Announces Duluth Sky Harbor Airport For MSFS

Now introducing KDYT Duluth Sky Harbor Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

Sky Harbor Airport was created for pilots and travelers with a passion for a simpler approach to flight. Our unique amphibious air base accommodates both land and sea plane traffic, and has the beautiful city of Duluth and the splendor of Lake Superior as backdrops to an experience that is unlike any other.

Features

PBR lighting/taxiways

2020 airport layout (with exception to the new cargo ramp as more imagery is waiting to be obtained)

Many different hand-crafted objects

Ground clutter

Many animations (cars, boats, etc.)

Proper airport data/logic (PAPI light positioning, AI taxipathing, etc.)

HD buildings

Custom mesh work

HDR night lighting

