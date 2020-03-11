  • VSKYLABS Updates R44 And R66 Helicopters

    Nels_Anderson
    VSKYLABS Updates R44 And R66 Helicopters

    The VSKYLABS Robinson R44 and R66 Projects - News Flash!

    During the past few days, both the VSKYLABS Robinson R44 and R66 Projects were updated with various planned features/improvements.

    As planned, once the R44 hit version v1.0, the development road-maps of the projects has been merged, to allow an efficient on-going development, bug fixes and features enhancements process. Several pending updates for the R66 were in 'hold' status up until now.

    Latest updates for both projects included a change in the rotor-braking system so that it would be possible to easily assign the rotor-brake handle to a key/button in X-Plane. In addition to that, the rotor-brake system braking-power was tuned in both helicopters to allow a more realistic maximum braking power during the shutdown process.

    The updates included also improvement in cyclic roll-input animation and interaction, with the addition of a hand-grip axis so that the cyclic will move more realistically in the roll axis.

    Additional minor fixes to collective-head switches animations were made to both projects.

    Both projects are now on the development road-map tracks, and future updates will include additional variants with fixed Utility Floats, cross-panel implementation, on-going tuning and bug fixes and much more!

    Source
