FSimStudios Vancouver Released For P3D

Vancouver International Airport CYVR And City For P3D V4.4+ and V5 Released! Our most detailed and largest project to date, featuring a high-quality representation of Vancouver International Airport CYVR, 4K PBR textures, 178 sq km of seasonal aerial orthophotos covering the airport and the City of Vancouver, over 50 hand-crafted landmarks including the Lionsgate Building, BC Place, Canada Place and Science World, Animated SkyTrain and two extra seaplane airports: CAM9 Vancouver Seaplane Terminal and CYHC Vancouver Harbour.

All Vancouver for P3D customers are eligible for a free upgrade to MSFS once Vancouver for this platform is released later this month.

