  • MSFS 2020 Plugin For FS Navigation Map Now Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-02-2020 06:34 PM  
    0 Comments

    MSFS 2020 Plugin For FS Navigation Map Now Available

    I would like to announce that the plugin to connect MSFS 2020 to the FS Navigation Map Android app is now available. It can be downloaded from our web site https://www.drubware.net

    If you don't know FS Navigation Map, the aim of this app is to quickly give essential information about airports and navaids before and during simulation flights.

    With FS Navigation Map, the user can see over a map where aiports, ILS, VORs, NDBs and waypoints are located, together with relevant information like frequencies, heading (for ILS), etc. and the ability to search for specific spots. Moreover, it includes a quick and easy option to create and follow flight plans from the application.

    More Info
    Drubware Announces New Version Of FS Navigation Map

