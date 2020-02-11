  • Perfect Flight Releases Bush Trip - The Alps For FSX/MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-02-2020  
    Perfect Flight - The Alps Bush Trip

    Product includes nine bush trip missions for the default Beech Baron 58. Your task is to accompany some hikers on a scenic tour through the Alps. From Zell am See to Courchevel, crossing the Austrian, Swiss, Italian and French Alps.

    Flight plans have been designed to offer you the best scenic view of landscapes, across rivers, valleys and high peaks. You will admire the alpine landscapes, rich in rivers and lakes, flying over the snow-covered villages lying on the mountains slopes.

    Perfect Flight - The Alps Bush Trip

    Manage your plane and test your skills by adjusting the mixture, propeller and performing difficult approaches on snowy runways.

    Missions include sounds and effects to make your flying experience as realistic as possible.

    Perfect Flight - The Alps Bush Trip

    Product Features - FSX Version

    • Two new liveries in Perfect Flight colors for the default Beech Baron 58 (analog and glass cockpit)
    • Two sets of nine missions with sounds, effects, briefings, checklists etc.
    • Garmin 1000 Pilot Guide – The Official Garmin G1000 Pilot Guide (632 pages PDF).

    Perfect Flight - The Alps Bush Trip

    Product Features - MSFS Version

    • New livery for the default Bonanza G36 in Perfect Flight colors
    • 10 new Bush Trip Missions available directly in the main MSFS menu
    • Bonanza G36 Specification and Description – (Official PDF)
    • Bonanza G36 POH – Official Pilot’s Operating Handbook and FAA Approved Airplane Flight Manual
    • Bonanza G38 Checklist – Real and complete checklist set
    • G1000 Beechcraft Bonanza Cockpit Reference Guide – The official Bonanza Garmin 1000 guide
    • Bush Trip – The Alps User Guide – with detailed instructions about installation and flights

     

    Purchase Perfect Flight – Bush Trip – The Alps for MSFS
    Purchase Perfect Flight – Bush Trip – The Alps for FSX

