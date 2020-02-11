Perfect Flight Releases Bush Trip - The Alps For FSX/MSFS

Product includes nine bush trip missions for the default Beech Baron 58. Your task is to accompany some hikers on a scenic tour through the Alps. From Zell am See to Courchevel, crossing the Austrian, Swiss, Italian and French Alps.

Flight plans have been designed to offer you the best scenic view of landscapes, across rivers, valleys and high peaks. You will admire the alpine landscapes, rich in rivers and lakes, flying over the snow-covered villages lying on the mountains slopes.

Manage your plane and test your skills by adjusting the mixture, propeller and performing difficult approaches on snowy runways.

Missions include sounds and effects to make your flying experience as realistic as possible.

Product Features - FSX Version

Two new liveries in Perfect Flight colors for the default Beech Baron 58 (analog and glass cockpit)

Two sets of nine missions with sounds, effects, briefings, checklists etc.

Garmin 1000 Pilot Guide – The Official Garmin G1000 Pilot Guide (632 pages PDF).

Product Features - MSFS Version

New livery for the default Bonanza G36 in Perfect Flight colors

10 new Bush Trip Missions available directly in the main MSFS menu

Bonanza G36 Specification and Description – (Official PDF)

Bonanza G36 POH – Official Pilot’s Operating Handbook and FAA Approved Airplane Flight Manual

Bonanza G38 Checklist – Real and complete checklist set

G1000 Beechcraft Bonanza Cockpit Reference Guide – The official Bonanza Garmin 1000 guide

Bush Trip – The Alps User Guide – with detailed instructions about installation and flights

Purchase Perfect Flight – Bush Trip – The Alps for MSFS

Purchase Perfect Flight – Bush Trip – The Alps for FSX