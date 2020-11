Announcing FSFlyingSchool For MSFS 2020

We've just published FSFlyingSchool for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 - a team of talking instructors for every flight in an exciting mix of planes - small, medium and large.

FSFlyingSchool's background: Thousands of real and simulator pilots have been flying with FSFlyingSchool since 2006 and during that time it has won five PC Pilot Magazine Classic Product Awards.

Our free demo has no time limit and comes with a full set of manuals.

Download demo

www.FSFlyingSchool.com