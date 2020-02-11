  • Canadian Xpress November 2020 Monthly Challenge

    Canadian Xpress November 2020 Monthly Challenge

    For our next series of challenges, we fly some of the most scenic approaches in the world. Now scenic does not mean easy, scenic normally means interesting landscapes, mountains, water, and weather.

    Kelowna is a city on Okanagan Lake in the Okanagan Valley in the southern interior of British Columbia, Canada. It serves as the head office of the Regional District of the Central Okanagan. The name Kelowna derives from an Okanagan language word for grizzly bear. Kelowna is British Columbia's third-largest metropolitan area and the 22nd largest city in Canada.

    The approach to Kelowna, drops you down from 9,000-foot peaks on to a runway 1,400 feet above sea level.

    Your mission is to fly from Edmonton International (CYEG) to Kelowna (CYLW) with either the Canadian Xpress® Airbus A318-111, Airbus A320-200, Boeing 737-700, Boeing 737-900 or Boeing 757-200F freeware or payware aircraft only which are available to all pilots regardless of rank, but only for the challenge.

    Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

    • Aerosoft Products
    • Bonus Flight Hours
    • Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

    The November 2020 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress® pilots from November 1st, 2020 until November 29th, 2020.

    Canadian Xpress Virtual Airline
    "Fly Virtually Anywhere!™"
    http://CanadianXpress.ca

    CXA-TV "Watch Us Fly!"
    http://CXA-TV.com

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020

