IndiaFoxtEcho Needs Help With Long-EZ and Su-31

Two small requests for help:

1) Long-EZ Flight Model: we have implemented the canard dynamics introduced in the latest Flight Simulator updates... and the behavior of the aircraft changed quite a lot, to the point in which we want to retest it. Therefore we are looking to a couple of Long-EZ users with a significant flight experience in the real aircraft to provide some feedback on the new dynamics. If you qualify and want to lend a hand, please drop an email to [email protected] with subject "Long-EZ new flight model" and a small recap of your flight experience with the real aircraft.

2) We have almost finished modeling the SU-31...but we are having a hard time finding very high-definition pictures of the aircraft gauges (they have to be good enough to create the background dials). If you have some and are willing to share them, please let us know.

P.S. fast jet fans, do not despair...soon we'll have some news for you guys too...

