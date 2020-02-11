Stairport Sceneries Previews German Islands For MSFS

Stairport Sceneries have posted some images of their soon to be released German Islands 1 East Frisla scenery for MSFS.

Langeoog is one of the seven inhabited East Frisian Islands at the edge of the Lower Saxon Wadden Sea in the southern North Sea, located between Baltrum Island, and Spiekeroog. It is also a municipality in the district of Wittmund in Lower Saxony, Germany. The name Langeoog means Long Island in the Low German dialect.

