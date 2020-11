A2A Updates Accu-sim For Captain Of The Ship 049 Constellation

Hello everyone, just here with a new Accu-sim update. This one for the P3D v4/v5 Captain of the Ship 049 Constellation simulation.

Accu-Sim L-049 Constellation 'Captain of the Ship' Version 20.11.1.0 Changes:

Fixed issue whereby a crash would terminate career when career mode is off.

Fixed autopilot pitch control shortcuts.

Reduced fuel level at which emergency is declared.

Increased ground speed at which flight deck windows will be closed.

