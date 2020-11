Orbx Announces Olbia Costa Smeralda

Matteo Veneziani is working on a complete overhaul of his highly popular Mediterranean airport scenery for the new sim. Brimming with innovative features (including a few not yet seen in MSFS), this picturesque scenery includes the airport, city and surrounding coastal approaches. Packed with new content not seen in the original P3D release, Olbia is a project we have been looking forward to sharing with you all.

Source

Orbx: Introducing Volanta Flight Tracker

Orbx Releases Notodden Airport MSFS