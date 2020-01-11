  • Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 2 Released For MSFS 2020

    Here we have another comprehensive collection of small grass strips for people who love "Real Flying"! The fields cover virtually the whole of the UK, including Northern Ireland, offering you a fantastic variation of flights.

    This latest version of Flight Simulator is ideal for VFR navigation and due to the amount of vegetation and buildings, as in real life it makes the strips sometimes very difficult to find and you rely on pin point navigation, remember most times you are looking for a grass strip in the middle of a thousand fields! I strongly suggest you turn off any aids as this is only cheating and you will learn nothing. Some of the airfield codes are fictional. Most airfields have a parking spot.

    Included Airfields

    1. Abbots Bromley EGRG
    2. Abergavenny EGAG
    3. Ashcroft EGOR
    4. Banbury EGIY
    5. Baxterley AG103
    6. Beccles EGSM
    7. Black Mountains Gliding Club AG102
    8. Bonnington AG105
    9. Brookfield AG106
    10. Bute EGRT
    11. Castle Kennedy EGUZ
    12. Caunton EGUC
    13. Causeway EGBA
    14. Coal Aston EGCA
    15. Coll EGEL
    16. Cromer EGCU
    17. Crowfield EGSO
    18. Cuckoo Tye Farm EGLO
    19. Cuddesdon AG108
    20. Currock Hill AG107
    21. Damyns EGML

    Along with the scenery you also get a 59 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

    Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 2
    Also Available: UK Farm Strips Vol. 1

