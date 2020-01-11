Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 2 Released For MSFS 2020

Here we have another comprehensive collection of small grass strips for people who love "Real Flying"! The fields cover virtually the whole of the UK, including Northern Ireland, offering you a fantastic variation of flights.

This latest version of Flight Simulator is ideal for VFR navigation and due to the amount of vegetation and buildings, as in real life it makes the strips sometimes very difficult to find and you rely on pin point navigation, remember most times you are looking for a grass strip in the middle of a thousand fields! I strongly suggest you turn off any aids as this is only cheating and you will learn nothing. Some of the airfield codes are fictional. Most airfields have a parking spot.

Included Airfields

Abbots Bromley EGRG Abergavenny EGAG Ashcroft EGOR Banbury EGIY Baxterley AG103 Beccles EGSM Black Mountains Gliding Club AG102 Bonnington AG105 Brookfield AG106 Bute EGRT Castle Kennedy EGUZ Caunton EGUC Causeway EGBA Coal Aston EGCA Coll EGEL Cromer EGCU Crowfield EGSO Cuckoo Tye Farm EGLO Cuddesdon AG108 Currock Hill AG107 Damyns EGML

Along with the scenery you also get a 59 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 2

Also Available: UK Farm Strips Vol. 1