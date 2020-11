Gaya Simulations Teases Munich Scenery

Our last sneak peek before the grand roadmap reveal (more info to come). Munich EDDM! Only one render today but we can promise you the top a top quality and detailed airport! Get ready, we are going to announce (and show) more than 12 new products!

