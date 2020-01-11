UK2000 Scenery Bringing All Airports To MSFS

We will be making ALL of our UK airports for MSFS 2020. This will take approximately 2-4 years to complete, we can't say which order. We are getting daily emails/comments/messages about 'When are you going to make airport X'.

We can't reply to all these, because we just don't have an answer as to when these will be released.

P3D sceneries will still be released as normal, so P3D folks, you're not being abandoned. New P3D scenery being released in December/January hopefully.

X-Plane support is looking to be dropped.

