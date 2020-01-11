  • Verticalsim Releases Duluth Sky Harbor Airport

    Now introducing KDYT Duluth Sky Harbor Airport for X-Plane 11.

    Sky Harbor Airport was created for pilots and travelers with a passion for a simpler approach to flight. Our unique amphibious air base accommodates both land and sea plane traffic, and has the beautiful city of Duluth and the splendor of Lake Superior as backdrops to an experience that is unlike any other.

    Features

    • PBR lighting/taxiways
    • 2020 airport layout (with exception to the new cargo ramp as more imagery is waiting to be obtained)
    • Many different hand-crafted objects
    • Ground clutter
    • Many animations (cars, boats, etc.)
    • Proper airport data/logic (PAPI light positioning, AI taxipathing, etc.)
    • HD buildings
    • Custom mesh work
    • HDR night lighting

