FSoftware Scenery Halloween Sale

    FSoftware is now running their Halloween Sale at the FlightSim.Com Store. This weekend only save 30% on all their products. They are a flight simulator scenery development company focusing on creating realistic add-ons for FSX and Prepar3D. Most of their scenery covers airports in Europe but also includes exotic locations like Easter Island.

    Titles include:

    • Barra Island and Airport BRR/EGPR for FSX/P3D
    • Bolzano-Bozen BZO-LIPB for FSX/P3D
    • Easter Island for FSX/P3D
    • Klagenfurt KLU/LOWK for FSX/P3D
    • Portoroz LJPZ for FSX/P3D
    • Salzburg SZG-LOWS for FSX/P3D
    • Samedan Airport SMV/LSZS for FSX/P3D
    • Senica LZSE for FSX/P3D
    • Stockholm-Bromma BMA-ESSB for FSX/P3D
    • Zilina-LZZI for FSX/P3D

